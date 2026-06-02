48,000 Shares in Linde PLC $LIN Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $20,467,000. Linde makes up about 0.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth about $4,243,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Linde by 45.5% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $112,198,000 after buying an additional 73,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,878 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $113,467,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $497.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.12. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $521.28. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Linde's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. DZ Bank cut shares of Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $540.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report).

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