480,000 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 480,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $13,848,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.80% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $99,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 295,379 shares in the company, valued at $11,448,890.04. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $33.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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