48,255 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Acquired by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $259,918,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,232,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,797,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,003 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,848.6% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,480 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,522,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.50.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:MKC opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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