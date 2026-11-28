Flat Footed LLC lessened its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Free Report) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738,354 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 48,274,093 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust comprises about 2.2% of Flat Footed LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Flat Footed LLC owned 2.11% of Service Properties Trust worth $17,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $592,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $9,080,000. DBA Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company's stock.

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Service Properties Trust Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of SVC stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 29.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $399.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. Service Properties Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SVC. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $9.00 price objective on Service Properties Trust in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Service Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. dropped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.60.

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About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust NASDAQ: SVC is a real estate investment trust that owns hotels and service-focused retail properties. Its hotel portfolio includes lodging properties operated by third-party management companies and affiliated with a range of hotel brands. Its retail properties are generally leased to businesses that provide services to travelers and local customers. The trust's properties are located primarily in the United States. Service Properties Trust was formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, reflecting its earlier focus on hotels, before adopting its current name as its portfolio expanded to include service-focused retail real estate.

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