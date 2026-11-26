State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,908,476 shares of the food distribution company's stock after selling 4,832,908 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.11% of Performance Food Group worth $449,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $1,576,983,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $305,064,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,756,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 932,578 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $85,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,236,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:PFGC opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Performance Food Group Company has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $117.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.65.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.02 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 5.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Performance Food Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Performance Food Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Hugh Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $297,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,003.06. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 769 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total transaction of $83,851.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,410,214.32. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,774 shares of company stock valued at $474,254. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company is a foodservice and convenience-store distributor headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its distribution network, the company supplies food and related products to restaurants, schools, healthcare facilities, businesses, and other institutions, as well as convenience retailers. Its offerings include fresh and frozen foods, dry groceries, beverages, snacks, and disposables and other operating supplies. The company operates through businesses including Performance Foodservice, Vistar, and Core-Mark, which serve different customer segments and provide distribution and related services.

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