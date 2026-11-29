Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 798.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 48,864 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,353,296.36. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Tesla from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.98.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla News Roundup

These are some of the TSLA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Unconfirmed reports of advanced Tesla–SpaceX merger discussions have fueled investor interest in the possibility of combining Tesla’s automotive, AI and robotics businesses with SpaceX. No deal terms have been disclosed, leaving the potential value to shareholders uncertain. Tesla’s Robotaxi Promises More Cars, Less Money as Its Dallas Zone Grows

Unconfirmed reports of advanced Tesla–SpaceX merger discussions have fueled investor interest in the possibility of combining Tesla’s automotive, AI and robotics businesses with SpaceX. No deal terms have been disclosed, leaving the potential value to shareholders uncertain. Positive Sentiment: A report says Tesla’s Dallas robotaxi zone is expanding, supporting the growth narrative around autonomous driving, although the article’s headline promises lower costs without details in the available summary. Tesla’s Robotaxi Promises More Cars, Less Money as Its Dallas Zone Grows

A report says Tesla’s Dallas robotaxi zone is expanding, supporting the growth narrative around autonomous driving, although the article’s headline promises lower costs without details in the available summary. Negative Sentiment: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF sold Tesla shares as part of broad portfolio reductions, a potential near-term sentiment headwind, though the sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s fundamentals. What ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF Sold

Tesla Stock Up 4.9%

TSLA opened at $398.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 438.29, a P/E/G ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $377.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.34. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.38 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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