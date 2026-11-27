Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 100,809.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 489,936 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises 1.2% of Bellevue Group AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.24% of Incyte worth $59,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $2,044,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,575,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $405,321,000 after purchasing an additional 309,385 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,829,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $221,959,000 after purchasing an additional 241,082 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $163,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,054,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, CMO Steven H. Stein sold 240,193 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $28,436,449.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 30,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,145.24. The trade was a 88.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 2,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $297,779.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 183,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,648,472. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 254,139 shares of company stock valued at $30,098,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $122.35 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Incyte Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.25 and a 12-month high of $132.60.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.93) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. Incyte's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer set a $152.00 price target on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Incyte from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Incyte

Incyte Profile

Incyte is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 1991 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. It discovers, develops and commercializes medicines, with research focused on oncology and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its products include Jakafi (ruxolitinib), used in the United States for certain blood cancers and graft-versus-host disease, and Opzelura (ruxolitinib cream), approved for certain skin conditions. Incyte also markets Monjuvi (tafasitamab) for certain patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

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