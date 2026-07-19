49,114 Shares in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,140,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $861,596,000 after buying an additional 5,286,875 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4,281.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,094,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,094,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $308,912,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock worth $279,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,986.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,082,217 shares of the company's stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,262 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm's 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.16.

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Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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