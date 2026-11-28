State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,921,578 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,917,776 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.08% of Life Time Group worth $275,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 1,393.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,315 shares of the company's stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 77,737 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Life Time Group by 103.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,073,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,914,000 after buying an additional 545,955 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Life Time Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 103,559 shares of the company's stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company's stock.

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Life Time Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $48.39 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $893.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 90,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $4,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 183,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,821,978.81. This trade represents a 32.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 6,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $300,943.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,425,818.94. The trade was a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,229,458 shares of company stock worth $103,190,414. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Life Time Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $54.00 price target on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Life Time Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. operates health and wellness destinations under the Life Time brand. Its clubs combine fitness facilities with services and amenities focused on health, recreation and community. Members can access cardio and strength-training equipment, group fitness classes, personal training, indoor and outdoor pools, court sports, and programs for children and families. Many locations also offer spa and salon services, nutrition support, and spaces for working or socializing. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, the company serves members through locations across the United States and Canada.

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