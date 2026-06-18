493,124 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 493,124 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $20,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 413,344 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.25 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Trending Headlines about Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

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