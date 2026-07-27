49,686 Shares in General Mills, Inc. $GIS Bought by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Mills from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Mills from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on General Mills from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $39.16.

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General Mills Stock Up 0.4%

GIS stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -200.86 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. General Mills had a positive return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. General Mills's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. General Mills's dividend payout ratio is currently -1,355.56%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,288.54. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,148,763.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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