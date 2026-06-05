4,997 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Bought by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $6,924,523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company's stock worth $716,657,000 after buying an additional 3,266,354 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,512,719,000 after buying an additional 2,163,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 126.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,584,162 shares of the company's stock worth $664,575,000 after buying an additional 2,000,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $228.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.12 and a 200 day moving average of $225.92. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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