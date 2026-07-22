5,000 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.99 billion, a PE ratio of -170.08 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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