50,000 Shares in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. GlobalFoundries makes up 1.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,962,385 shares of the company's stock worth $106,172,000 after buying an additional 217,866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,047,000 after buying an additional 257,254 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8,275,141.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,813,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,548 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,382,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,129 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,021,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,575,000 after purchasing an additional 720,846 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

Shares of GFS opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The company's fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GlobalFoundries news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,365.50. The trade was a 38.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samak L. Azar sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $25,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,017,206.64. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,080 shares of company stock worth $1,349,680 in the last ninety days.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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