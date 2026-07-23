5,000,000 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $115,600,000. A10 Networks accounts for 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned 6.94% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,161 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 60,372 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 153,816 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 70,357 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 967.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 162,685 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 147,444 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE ATEN opened at $35.57 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.14.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.61 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. A10 Networks's payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ATEN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut A10 Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sidoti reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler set a $45.00 target price on A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on A10 Networks from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.29.

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Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $672,032.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,872,211.26. This represents a 26.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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