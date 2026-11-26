Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $39,250,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 2.06% of Diversified Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,105 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Freedom Broker initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $367.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.87 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Diversified Healthcare Trust's payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust NASDAQ: DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on healthcare-related properties in the United States. Its portfolio includes senior living communities, medical office buildings and life science properties. The company's senior living properties serve older adults through independent living, assisted living and other care services, generally operated by third-party providers. Its medical office and life science properties accommodate healthcare practitioners, researchers and related organizations.

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