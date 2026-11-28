Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (TXSE:ET - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,775,025 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 5,044,394 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Energy Transfer worth $1,142,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,956,358 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $597,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,609 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,785,501 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $509,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,272 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,654,536 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $490,515,000 after buying an additional 447,081 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.9% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,679,174 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $112,277,000 after buying an additional 364,190 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,925 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $76,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company's stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts: Sign Up

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8%

ET stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Energy Transfer (TXSE:ET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.98 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Energy Transfer's payout ratio is presently 90.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Read Our Latest Report on ET

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP is a diversified energy infrastructure company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The partnership owns and operates a broad network of pipelines, processing facilities, storage assets and terminals that support the movement of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined products across the United States. The company’s operations include gathering and processing natural gas, transporting and storing natural gas and NGLs, fractionating NGLs into component products, and transporting crude oil and refined products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energy Transfer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Transfer wasn't on the list.

While Energy Transfer currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report