Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,464,000. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.2% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,839,779 shares of the company's stock worth $2,755,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,852 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 795.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,323,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,190,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,874 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5,148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $343,058,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 24,209 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $3,827,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 638,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,973,885.10. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,250 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,449,338.30. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock valued at $217,210,563 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $205.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $215.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $255.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Top Palantir Technologies Stories

These are some of the PLTR stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Co-founder and director Peter Thiel disclosed buying 850,100 shares for about $122 million. The purchase was made under a pre-existing trading plan, but it has drawn investor attention as a notable insider buy. Palantir Stocks Rise After Peter Thiel Discloses a Share Purchase

Co-founder and director Peter Thiel disclosed buying 850,100 shares for about $122 million. The purchase was made under a pre-existing trading plan, but it has drawn investor attention as a notable insider buy. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry retains put options on Palantir even after exiting his Nasdaq-100 short, keeping a prominent bearish view on the stock in focus. Michael Burry exits Nasdaq-100 short

Michael Burry retains put options on Palantir even after exiting his Nasdaq-100 short, keeping a prominent bearish view on the stock in focus. Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders, including CEO Alexander Karp, reported share sales. Some were under pre-arranged plans or related to tax withholding, which may temper their significance, but the cluster of sales can still add to near-term caution. Palantir’s CEO Sold Shares as Co-Founder Bought

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $163.59 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $212.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 95.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

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