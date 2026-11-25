Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,094 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 50,747 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.'s holdings in Intel were worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $9,441,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,552 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $208,541,000 after purchasing an additional 67,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Intel by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,724,362 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $4,429,673,000 after buying an additional 8,342,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lip Tan bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,808,024.37. This trade represents a 11.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 8.1%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.42. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Intel News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about INTC:

Positive Sentiment: Intel has landed its first outside customer for its 18A process, a milestone for its effort to build an external foundry business. However, the near-term financial contribution is unclear. Why Intel Stock Fell Today

Intel has landed its first outside customer for its 18A process, a milestone for its effort to build an external foundry business. However, the near-term financial contribution is unclear. Positive Sentiment: There are signs of operational improvement: a report says third-quarter non-GAAP operating income more than doubled year over year, supported by server demand, manufacturing efficiencies and expense discipline. Intel Gains From Strong Operating Margin Growth

There are signs of operational improvement: a report says third-quarter non-GAAP operating income more than doubled year over year, supported by server demand, manufacturing efficiencies and expense discipline. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s foundry business reported a $1.85 billion operating loss last quarter, and management has indicated the company may not produce positive free cash flow next year. That underscores the substantial cost and uncertain payoff of its manufacturing turnaround. Why Intel Stock Fell Today

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Intel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and related technologies. Its products include central processing units for personal computers and servers, graphics and AI accelerators, and platforms and components for data center, networking, and edge computing applications. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing, packaging, and related services for Intel and external customers. Intel serves customers and businesses around the world through its products, technologies, and manufacturing operations.

Further Reading

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