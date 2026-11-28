Saba Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT - Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,534,679 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,077,770 shares during the period. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust makes up about 4.4% of Saba Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Saba Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $173,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,969,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 117,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

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BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 2.0%

ECAT opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.2581 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.8%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust NYSE: ECAT is a closed-end investment fund managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Launched in 2021, the trust seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities, using environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations in its investment process. Its holdings may include securities issued by companies and other entities in the United States and international markets.

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