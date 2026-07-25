508,259 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Bought by Kryger Capital LLC

Kryger Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 508,259 shares of the game software company's stock, valued at approximately $103,619,000. Electronic Arts comprises about 7.3% of Kryger Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kryger Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Electronic Arts as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total value of $302,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,233,547.76. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,360 shares in the company, valued at $5,351,080. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,058. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of EA opened at $209.08 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.97 and a fifty-two week high of $209.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average of $202.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

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