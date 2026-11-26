First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG - Free Report) by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,036 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 509,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Principal Financial Group worth $73,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $2,157,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,960,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,308,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,440,000 after buying an additional 2,142,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,848,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $132,735,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company's stock.

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Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $109.04 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.16.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Principal Financial Group's payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Evercore set a $111.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Founded in 1879 as Bankers Life Association, it later adopted the Principal name and expanded beyond its original insurance business. The company provides retirement and pension solutions, investment management, life and disability insurance, and employee benefits to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. Its offerings include workplace retirement plans, group benefits, and investment products and services.

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