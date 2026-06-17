51,285 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Acquired by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,900,000. Molina Healthcare accounts for about 4.1% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 33.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 713.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 19.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,466 shares of the company's stock worth $82,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.9%

MOH stock opened at $200.08 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $311.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock's 50 day moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day moving average is $165.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here