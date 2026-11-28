Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 515,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,894,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Zscaler as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Zscaler by 89.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,933 shares of the company's stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 163.0% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,245 shares of the company's stock worth $109,320,000 after purchasing an additional 239,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capelight Capital Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $3,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Get Zscaler alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,305,000. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $114,503.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,722,409.23. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,116 shares of company stock worth $11,591,130. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler News Roundup

Investors following ZS have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Zscaler’s latest quarterly results beat estimates: adjusted EPS was $1.23 versus a $1.16 consensus, and revenue grew 20.5% year over year to $949.3 million. The earnings beat is a positive fundamental signal. Article: Zscaler shares climb on better-than-expected earnings

Zscaler’s latest quarterly results beat estimates: adjusted EPS was $1.23 versus a $1.16 consensus, and revenue grew 20.5% year over year to $949.3 million. The earnings beat is a positive fundamental signal. Negative Sentiment: The implied value of the all-stock offer has fallen to about $242 per Zscaler share from $260.41 at signing as CrowdStrike shares weakened. That makes ZS’s deal-related value less certain and leaves it exposed to further CRWD share-price moves. Article: CrowdStrike deal value slips

The implied value of the all-stock offer has fallen to about $242 per Zscaler share from $260.41 at signing as CrowdStrike shares weakened. That makes ZS’s deal-related value less certain and leaves it exposed to further CRWD share-price moves. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades added pressure: Daiwa and Macquarie moved Zscaler to Neutral, while B. Riley cut its rating from Buy to Neutral and lowered its target to $245. The more cautious calls reflect limited perceived upside around the current deal valuation. Article: Firms downgrade Zscaler

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Zscaler from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zscaler from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Freedom Broker upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $237.84 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $215.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of -485.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $114.63 and a one year high of $267.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $949.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $937.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. is a cloud security company that provides services designed to help organizations protect users, applications, and data. Its platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, connects users and devices to applications while applying security controls, rather than relying on traditional network boundaries. The company’s offerings include Zscaler Internet Access for securing internet and software-as-a-service traffic, and Zscaler Private Access for providing secure access to private applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zscaler, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zscaler wasn't on the list.

While Zscaler currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report