Abu Dhabi Investment Council Co P.J.S.C acquired a new stake in SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 516,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,947,000. SpaceX comprises 10.9% of Abu Dhabi Investment Council Co P.J.S.C's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpaceX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Chescapmanager LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SpaceX by 84.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,630,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Get SpaceX alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting SpaceX

These are some of the SPCX stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The FCC authorized SpaceX to deploy up to 1 million satellites for its planned Starmind orbital data-center network, opening a potentially significant new AI-computing business. The opportunity is long-dated, however, and deployment remains subject to execution. Reuters: U.S. authorizes SpaceX to deploy 1 million satellites

The FCC authorized SpaceX to deploy up to 1 million satellites for its planned Starmind orbital data-center network, opening a potentially significant new AI-computing business. The opportunity is long-dated, however, and deployment remains subject to execution. Negative Sentiment: SpaceX’s pledge of newly issued shares for eligible children could dilute existing shareholders. Reports also flag uncertainty about eligibility and timing, while Musk’s personal matching shares are subject to his lockup. Reuters: Musk says every U.S. child will get SpaceX shares

SpaceX’s pledge of newly issued shares for eligible children could dilute existing shareholders. Reports also flag uncertainty about eligibility and timing, while Musk’s personal matching shares are subject to his lockup. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about substantial AI infrastructure spending and costly debt financing. A possible all-stock Tesla merger adds uncertainty over deal terms and potential dilution; a Dec. 8 lockup expiry could also increase share supply. The Motley Fool: Why SpaceX Stock Is Down Today

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of SpaceX from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group restated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SpaceX in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of SpaceX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpaceX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $243.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SpaceX

Insider Buying and Selling at SpaceX

In related news, COO Gwynne Shotwell sold 342,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $52,547,046.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,472,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $379,630,414.95. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

SpaceX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCX opened at $127.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SpaceX has a one year low of $104.83 and a one year high of $225.64.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter. SpaceX had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpaceX will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpaceX Company Profile

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., commonly known as SpaceX, is a privately held aerospace company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. The company develops and operates launch vehicles and spacecraft designed to reduce the cost of access to space and support commercial, government and scientific missions. SpaceX’s principal products and services include the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starlink satellite communications network. Falcon rockets are used to launch satellites, cargo and crew, while Dragon spacecraft support transportation to and from low Earth orbit.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SpaceX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SpaceX wasn't on the list.

While SpaceX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report