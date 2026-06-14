5,200 Shares in Woodward, Inc. $WWD Bought by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Woodward comprises 0.2% of Bornite Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $251,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Woodward during the third quarter valued at $184,721,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Woodward by 122.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,578 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $228,849,000 after purchasing an additional 497,722 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Woodward by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 686,200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $207,452,000 after purchasing an additional 395,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Woodward by 1,086.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,514 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $83,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $65,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,295,040. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,233,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,725.70. This represents a 76.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,629 shares of company stock worth $5,570,005. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "positive" rating and a $423.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $393.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WWD

Woodward Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WWD opened at $386.85 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $407.00. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $368.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.95.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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