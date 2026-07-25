5,211,114 Shares in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Acquired by Kryger Capital LLC

Kryger Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,211,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,840,000. Kenvue makes up about 6.4% of Kryger Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kryger Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kenvue at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 187.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,606,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $71,400,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 724,635 shares of the company's stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 301,350 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 742,600 shares of the company's stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 323,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.58.

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Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

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