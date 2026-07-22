5,234 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Bought by Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,234 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayban bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Up 5.0%

LRCX stock opened at $322.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $340.44 and its 200-day moving average is $271.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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