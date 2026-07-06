Analysts Just Raised Price Targets On These 3 Semiconductor Equipment Stocks

The goalposts have been moved this summer, and not just by Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Analysts at Susquehanna have boosted their market projections for the wafer fab equipment (WFE) industry, which bodes well for certain companies in the artificial intelligence ecosystem. Senior analyst Mehdi Hosseini now projects a base case of $250 billion for the WFE market by 2028, a 20% increase over his previous projection and an aggressive boost relative to the industry group SEMI's already bullish estimates.

However, this isn’t some outlandish estimate from a guy trying to sell his book. Hosseini points to order backlogs now stretching for years across multiple areas of the WFE space, and notes that the largest customers (i.e., tech-sector hyperscalers) are prepaying at premium rates to hold their spots in line through 2028. Three important tailwinds underscore the bullish revision:

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The AI CapEx buildout remains supply-constrained and durable, disrupting the typical boom-bust cycle of the WFE industry. Companies that previously battled peaks and valleys are now seeing steady year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth, which garners a re-rating.

The memory shortage is accelerating demand for equipment. When companies like Micron Technology Inc. NASDAQ: MU tell the market they’re preparing for record-setting expansion, WFE stocks get a boost from the expected revenue trickledown.

Tools and equipment are becoming increasingly specialized as chips become denser and add advanced packaging layers. Advanced WFE allows these companies to turn more of this revenue surge into profit through higher margins.

The forecast wasn’t just a broad industry-focused one either. Susquehanna boosted price targets on several firms in the space, and we’ve selected three from that list that look particularly enticing.

Many of the names in this space have already posted parabolic gains over the last year or two, but this new forecast provides an additional bullish catalyst to the rally. Here are three stocks that analysts have singled out as direct beneficiaries of the WFE boom.

Advanced Energy Industries: Precision Power Manufacturer With Highest Upside

It feels strange to call a company with a $12 billion market cap "small," but that’s where we are in this generational AI gold rush.

Advanced Energy Industries Today AEIS Advanced Energy Industries $311.27 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $128.40 ▼ $397.44 Dividend Yield 0.13% P/E Ratio 65.53 Price Target $400.45 Add to Watchlist

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. NASDAQ: AEIS is the smallest of the three stocks on our list, and also the one with the most upside according to the new price target. Susquehanna boosted its target to $535 from $430, implying upside of more than 50% from the time of the call.

The consensus target of $400 still implies at least 25% upside, so even a conservative projection would still be highly profitable for investors. Advanced Energy also has data center power and industrial processing divisions that could soften any blow from an unexpected reduction in semiconductor CapEx.

The company reported revenue growth of 26% and 39% gross margins in fiscal Q1 2026, and the next earnings catalyst awaits on August 4.

Despite discouraging signals in spring, AEIS shares are shaping up well on the daily chart. The stock is testing support at the 50-day moving average, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is refusing to dip below the bullish threshold of 50, suggesting that support is likely to hold. In turn, this could be a good buying opportunity for new investors following a year-to-date (YTD) gain of over 55%.

Lam Research: The Memory Swing Factor Play

If memory is becoming the true bottleneck of the AI buildout, then Lam Research Corp. NASDAQ: LRCX could be the biggest beneficiary.

Lam Research Today LRCX Lam Research $351.41 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $90.93 ▼ $438.50 Dividend Yield 0.30% P/E Ratio 66.30 Price Target $345.39 Add to Watchlist

The company’s etch and deposition technology is used by memory and logic manufacturers, especially those building out NAND and DRAM capacity. This directly links the stock to the memory shortage and is the primary reason Susquehanna boosted its price target to $475 from $385. However, Hosseini isn’t even the most bullish analyst. Cantor Fitzgerald and Stifel Nicolaus both recently applied $500 price targets on the stock, implying nearly 30% upside from current levels.

LRCX shares have multiple technical signals pointing toward higher gains. The stock is trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages in a bullish pattern, and the RSI has remained above 50 since mid-April. An approximate 100% YTD gain may give investors pause, but LRCX is a strong candidate to buy on any pullbacks to technical support levels.

KLA Corp: Near Monopoly Justifies High Valuation

KLA Corp. NASDAQ: KLAC has a virtual monopoly on process-control and yield-management testing equipment, and demand is skyrocketing as chips become denser and more precise. The company reported more than $3.4 billion in revenue in fiscal Q3 2026, up 11% YOY and 4% sequentially. Management also mentioned “unprecedented” customer urgency and plans to scale capacity to meet even greater demand in 2027.

KLA Today KLAC KLA $235.55 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $83.22 ▼ $307.37 Dividend Yield 0.39% P/E Ratio 66.67 Price Target $277.34 Add to Watchlist

However, KLAC is actually the stock Susquehanna is least bullish on. Hosseini reiterated his Neutral rating on KLAC with a $275 price target, which is only slightly above the current market price. But the rest of the Street is more optimistic; Cantor Fitzgerald boosted its target to $325, and Bank of America followed with a $317 target increase, projecting gains of 17% to 25%, respectively.

KLAC shares recently dropped 10% in a day, but there’s ample evidence this is profit-taking behavior after a bullish new report and a 90% YTD gain. The stock has pulled back to the trendline that’s been in place since early June, and the RSI and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators are still heavily weighted to the upside. Like LRCX, pullbacks should be treated as buying opportunities until the narrative changes.

Before you consider Advanced Energy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

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