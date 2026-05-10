52,432 Shares in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 236,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,780,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Trading Down 4.2%

NBIS stock opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $197.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of -121.28 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $3,486,898.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,075,240.80. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,176.76. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 146,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,672,342 in the last three months.

Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

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Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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