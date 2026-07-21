52,465 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,465 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $15,241,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 486,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $121,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 56,909 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 57,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135,947 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Wealth increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 75,282 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $296.72 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $314.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $289.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.35.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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