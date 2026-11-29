Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 525,000 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $380,720,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 5.0% of Appaloosa LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 181.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,763 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,777 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. William John Sempolinski bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

Investors following META have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Why this investor loves Meta Platforms right now

An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Meta Platforms Just Partnered With Walmart

Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $629.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $779.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $671.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Arete Research raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $806.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan Li sold 9,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,202,351.30. The trade was a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,600. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 over the last three months. 13.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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