52,538 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,538 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,259,000.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,698 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 81,345 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 240,466 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $24,929,000 after buying an additional 181,675 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,355 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.9%

DECK stock opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $126.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial set a $125.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $128.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Further Reading

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