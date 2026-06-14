5,280 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW Acquired by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,280 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. CSW Industrials comprises about 1.3% of LRT Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $7,464,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total transaction of $291,596.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,605,146.50. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $49,843.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,707.42. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,478. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $328.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW opened at $273.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $277.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.76. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.45 and a 12 month high of $337.02.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Further Reading

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