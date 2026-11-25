Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,083 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 530,969 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.99% of PBF Energy worth $92,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 664,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 576.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,733 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 251,142 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 198.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 355,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 236,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 85.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 119,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PBF Energy by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,700 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.15. The firm's fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $92.46.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $12.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.12 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.98%. PBF Energy's quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 27.10 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3250 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from PBF Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.2750. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 315,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $24,561,057.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,866,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,507,358.06. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven John Andriola sold 2,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $193,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,578.71. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 961,792 shares of company stock valued at $78,077,011. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PBF Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Freedom Broker upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. Founded in 2008, the company operates refineries in several U.S. regions, including the East Coast, Midwest, Gulf Coast and West Coast. PBF processes crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels and other petroleum products. Its product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, heating oil, lubricants and petrochemical feedstocks, which it supplies to wholesale and commercial customers.

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