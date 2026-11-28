Soleus Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS - Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,706 shares of the company's stock after selling 531,546 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of Alkermes worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company's stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $1,128,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $2,283,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 463.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company's stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaGrep UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alkermes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alkermes from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Stock Down 0.5%

Alkermes stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,702.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company's 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $480.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $463.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other news, EVP David Gaffin sold 2,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $93,955.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 219,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,127,528.01. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $422,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,629.11. This represents a 12.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 15,103 shares of company stock worth $697,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.59% of the company's stock.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 1987 that develops and commercializes medicines for serious and chronic diseases, with a focus on neuroscience. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and has major U.S. operations in Massachusetts. Its marketed products include Aristada, a long-acting injectable treatment for schizophrenia; Lybalvi, a treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; and Vivitrol, an extended-release injectable used to treat alcohol dependence and prevent relapse to opioid dependence after detoxification.

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