53,490 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Bought by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,490 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,031 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.33.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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