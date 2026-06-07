540,134 Shares in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 540,134 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $70,844,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.35% of Illumina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $138.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,880. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,146,860.76. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,002,371 shares of company stock valued at $155,472,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $162.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $177.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.57.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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