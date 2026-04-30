54,847 Shares in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,847 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,414,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Qnity Electronics Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Q stock opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $146.67. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.21.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on Q shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Qnity Electronics from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Qnity Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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