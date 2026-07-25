548,860 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Purchased by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 548,860 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $25,747,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 4.4% of Sunriver Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,031 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.9%

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is 34.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.68.

Read Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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