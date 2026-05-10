55 North Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

55 North Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,300 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of 55 North Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after buying an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $272.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.55 and a 200 day moving average of $228.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.16 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Amazon Over Spending on AI?

Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Amazon Bets Logistics Is the New Cloud

Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Amazon to Carry Ozempic

Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Analyst Target Raises

Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Jassy Share Sale

CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Cash Burn Concern

Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Negative Sentiment: An AWS cooling issue caused a brief outage that disrupted services at other platforms, reminding investors that cloud reliability remains a key risk for Amazon Web Services. AWS Outage

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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