55,004 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP Purchased by Dockside LLC

Dockside LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,004 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Dockside LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,863 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 58,771 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $2,152,194.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 175,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,430,069.18. This trade represents a 25.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.59. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $41.82.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $932.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Helmerich & Payne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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