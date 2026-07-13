55,138 Shares in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Nurix Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,842 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,990 shares of the company's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $23.06 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.09% and a negative net margin of 928.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

More Nurix Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nurix Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roche collaboration news was a major catalyst: Nurix said it entered a global partnership for bexobrutideg with potential total payments of up to $2.3 billion, including a $700 million upfront payment. Nurix Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Roche collaboration news was a major catalyst: Nurix said it entered a global partnership for bexobrutideg with potential total payments of up to $2.3 billion, including a $700 million upfront payment. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $30 to $33 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $30 to $33 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus lifted its target from $34 to $40 and maintained a buy rating, while Needham and BTIG also reaffirmed buy ratings with targets of $34 and $32, respectively, adding to the bullish analyst tone.

Stifel Nicolaus lifted its target from $34 to $40 and maintained a buy rating, while Needham and BTIG also reaffirmed buy ratings with targets of $34 and $32, respectively, adding to the bullish analyst tone. Neutral Sentiment: Nurix reported second-quarter 2026 results with an EPS loss of $0.81 and revenue of $9.04 million, both below estimates, which kept focus on the company’s pipeline and partnership potential rather than near-term fundamentals. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.: Nurix Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Nurix reported second-quarter 2026 results with an EPS loss of $0.81 and revenue of $9.04 million, both below estimates, which kept focus on the company’s pipeline and partnership potential rather than near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The earnings miss may cap enthusiasm somewhat, as the company posted a wider loss than expected and revenue came in well below consensus. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 5,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $107,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,100. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 14,055 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $233,313.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,592 shares in the company, valued at $624,027.20. This represents a 27.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,051 shares of company stock valued at $434,466. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

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