551,600 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM Acquired by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 551,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,610,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 3.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $74,670,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 76,872 shares in the company, valued at $451,238.64. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 139,795 shares in the company, valued at $820,596.65. This represents a 20.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 3.8%

GTM stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

See Also

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