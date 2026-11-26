Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,270 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 551,844 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Jump Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $77,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,129,647,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,106,569 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $25,278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,892,379,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,450,141 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,714,574,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Freedom Capital raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.17.

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Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2%

CSCO stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business's fifty day moving average price is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.340-1.360 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 5.470-5.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 44.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 21,186 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $2,041,906.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 153,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,825,364.36. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 83,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $7,887,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 190,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,053,053.20. The trade was a 30.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,888 shares of company stock worth $44,496,091. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Cisco Systems News

These are some of the CSCO news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco and OpenAI unveiled Shirudo, an open-source AI cybersecurity system designed to monitor infrastructure activity and automate threat responses. The launch could strengthen Cisco’s security positioning, though its financial contribution is not yet clear. Cisco Systems Unveils Shirudo for Real Time AI Cyber Defense

Cisco and OpenAI unveiled Shirudo, an open-source AI cybersecurity system designed to monitor infrastructure activity and automate threat responses. The launch could strengthen Cisco’s security positioning, though its financial contribution is not yet clear. Positive Sentiment: A valuation article estimates CSCO may be undervalued by 29%, citing expected cash generation and AI-related networking and security initiatives. This is an outside analysis, not a company forecast. Cisco Stock May Be 29% Undervalued As AI Security News Builds

A valuation article estimates CSCO may be undervalued by 29%, citing expected cash generation and AI-related networking and security initiatives. This is an outside analysis, not a company forecast. Negative Sentiment: Shares remain below the supplied 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating recent price weakness that may temper the positive AI-related outlook.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems develops networking, security, collaboration, and related technology products and services for businesses, governments, and service providers. Its offerings include routers, switches, wireless systems, data center infrastructure, cybersecurity tools, and Webex collaboration software and services. The company also provides software and services for managing networks and monitoring applications. In 2024, Cisco completed its acquisition of Splunk, adding data analytics, observability, and security capabilities to its portfolio.

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