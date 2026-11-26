Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 293.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 552,920 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.65% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $81,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,967,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $75,534,196.40. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Posard sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $482,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,687,365.87. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,226 shares of company stock worth $15,744,643. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $492.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $491.63 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 751.81% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business's revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $93.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $130.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing drug-delivery technologies and medicines. Its ENHANZE platform uses a recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme, rHuPH20, to temporarily modify tissue under the skin and help enable the subcutaneous administration of certain biologic medicines that might otherwise require intravenous infusion. Halozyme licenses ENHANZE to pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners, which use the technology in their own products. The company also markets Hylenex recombinant, a hyaluronidase product used to facilitate the dispersion and absorption of other injected medicines and fluids.

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