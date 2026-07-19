55,296 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 1.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.6% in the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The firm's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.04.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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