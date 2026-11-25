Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 558,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock, valued at approximately $54,337,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of SEA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth about $140,501,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,241,023 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $120,826,000 after buying an additional 52,660 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 879,107 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $84,245,000 after acquiring an additional 50,965 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 660,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 36,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 651,818 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $62,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SEA Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $148.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.21). SEA had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research upgraded SEA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Bank of America set a $110.00 price objective on SEA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. New Street Research cut SEA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.25.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tianyu Hou sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,747,500. The trade was a 28.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,039.20. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,800 shares of company stock valued at $54,566,461. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited is a Singapore-based technology company operating digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services businesses. Founded in 2009 as Garena, the company adopted the name Sea Limited in 2017. Its digital entertainment business, Garena, publishes and develops online games and also provides a platform for users to access games and connect with other players. Shopee, Sea's e-commerce platform, serves consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia and other markets, including Taiwan and parts of Latin America.

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