5,584 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR Acquired by Marnell Management LLC

Marnell Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,584 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Systrade AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,966,000. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,999,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company's stock worth $97,400,000 after buying an additional 185,281 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $12,146,000. Finally, Dalal Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.6% in the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 532,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $87,296,000 after buying an additional 71,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $195.33.

View Our Latest Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $201.25 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.41 and a 12 month high of $253.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $194.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $535.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.60) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 3,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $828,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,326. This trade represents a 27.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,838,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 975,394 shares in the company, valued at $184,564,052.68. This trade represents a 1.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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