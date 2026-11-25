United Southern Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Broadcom comprises 1.4% of United Southern Bank Trust Department's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $505.00 target price (up from $502.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $595.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $525.19.

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More Broadcom News

Investors following AVGO have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom drew $393.8 million in net ETF buying on Nov. 20, a supportive signal for investor demand, though it may not explain the current move. ETFs Bought $393.8 Million of Broadcom

Broadcom drew $393.8 million in net ETF buying on Nov. 20, a supportive signal for investor demand, though it may not explain the current move. Negative Sentiment: A report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Google may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, from roughly 5 million to 4 million units, with a larger impact possible because the cuts reportedly focus on a higher-priced version. Neither company has confirmed the report. Broadcom's Google TPU Scare Puts a New Spotlight on Its Other AI Customers

A report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Google may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, from roughly 5 million to 4 million units, with a larger impact possible because the cuts reportedly focus on a higher-priced version. Neither company has confirmed the report. Negative Sentiment: The reported Google shift raises questions about Broadcom’s AI growth and customer concentration. Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta could potentially absorb capacity, but that depends on their deployment plans, funding and available power. Broader concerns about the AI trade and semiconductor stocks are also weighing on sentiment. Why is Broadcom stock sliding today alongside Nvidia’s post-rally dip?

Broadcom Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $301.08 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.77 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $29.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. is a global technology company that designs and supplies semiconductor products and infrastructure software. Its semiconductor portfolio includes chips and components used in networking, broadband communications, wireless connectivity, data storage, and industrial applications. The company serves businesses across a range of industries, including communications, enterprise technology, and consumer electronics. Broadcom also provides infrastructure software, including products for virtualization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and enterprise operations.

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